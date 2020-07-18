Rent Calculator
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
19 Saranac Streer
19 Saranac Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
19 Saranac Street, Boston, MA 02122
Neponset - Port Norfolk
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
ADAMS VILLAGE, GREAT LOCATION LARGE FRESHLY PAINTED AND BEAUTIFUL REFINISHED HARD WOOD FLOORS GREAT NEIGHHOOD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19 Saranac Streer have any available units?
19 Saranac Streer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 19 Saranac Streer currently offering any rent specials?
19 Saranac Streer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Saranac Streer pet-friendly?
No, 19 Saranac Streer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 19 Saranac Streer offer parking?
No, 19 Saranac Streer does not offer parking.
Does 19 Saranac Streer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Saranac Streer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Saranac Streer have a pool?
No, 19 Saranac Streer does not have a pool.
Does 19 Saranac Streer have accessible units?
No, 19 Saranac Streer does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Saranac Streer have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Saranac Streer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Saranac Streer have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Saranac Streer does not have units with air conditioning.
