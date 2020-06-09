Rent Calculator
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
19 Albemarle St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19 Albemarle St.
19 Albemarle Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
19 Albemarle Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay
Amenities
in unit laundry
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Back Bay. The apartment features Laundry in Unit and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19 Albemarle St. have any available units?
19 Albemarle St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 19 Albemarle St. currently offering any rent specials?
19 Albemarle St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Albemarle St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Albemarle St. is pet friendly.
Does 19 Albemarle St. offer parking?
No, 19 Albemarle St. does not offer parking.
Does 19 Albemarle St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Albemarle St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Albemarle St. have a pool?
No, 19 Albemarle St. does not have a pool.
Does 19 Albemarle St. have accessible units?
No, 19 Albemarle St. does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Albemarle St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Albemarle St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Albemarle St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Albemarle St. does not have units with air conditioning.
