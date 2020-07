Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage internet cafe lobby online portal

Peninsula Apartments is a fun, hip community, minutes to beaches, shopping, and more! Just minutes from the JFK/UMASS T stop, hop on the red line and head downtown, to Cambridge, or Somerville in no time at all! Take a stroll on the Harborwalk, walk to the JFK Library and UMASS Boston, and enjoy your luxury apartment home complete with high-end finishes and luxury features. Peninsula Apartments have in-unit w/d, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in select units only.