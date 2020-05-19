All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

1807 Commonwealth Avenue

1807 Commonwealth Avenue · (781) 243-5747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1807 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) NO FEES! Just 1st &amp; last, unit is for ASAP or JULY 1st! Super 1BR with so much sun light! Top floor views, faces South so there's tons of light. Great enormous living room with nice redone hardwood floors, large kitchen and bathroom, spacious bedroom that fits king size bed easily, lots of closets throughout the apartment. Rent includes heat &amp; hot water, no broker's fee, no security deposit. A cat is allowed and welcomed :) Located in Brighton bordering Brookline, quick walk to the B line or a 5-8 minute walk to the C and D lines in Brookline. Quick T ride to Downtown, Arlington Station, Allston, Brighton Center, Oak Square, Beacon Street in Brookline, Longwood medical, Kenmore, Hynes, Copley, Back Bay, Park Street Suffolk, Boston University, Boston College BC BU and more. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
1807 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1807 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Commonwealth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 Commonwealth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1807 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1807 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1807 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1807 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1807 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 Commonwealth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
