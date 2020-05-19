1807 Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities

Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) NO FEES! Just 1st & last, unit is for ASAP or JULY 1st! Super 1BR with so much sun light! Top floor views, faces South so there's tons of light. Great enormous living room with nice redone hardwood floors, large kitchen and bathroom, spacious bedroom that fits king size bed easily, lots of closets throughout the apartment. Rent includes heat & hot water, no broker's fee, no security deposit. A cat is allowed and welcomed :) Located in Brighton bordering Brookline, quick walk to the B line or a 5-8 minute walk to the C and D lines in Brookline. Quick T ride to Downtown, Arlington Station, Allston, Brighton Center, Oak Square, Beacon Street in Brookline, Longwood medical, Kenmore, Hynes, Copley, Back Bay, Park Street Suffolk, Boston University, Boston College BC BU and more. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.