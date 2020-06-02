Rent Calculator
17 Thacher St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
17 Thacher St.
17 Thacher Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
17 Thacher Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17 Thacher St. have any available units?
17 Thacher St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 17 Thacher St. currently offering any rent specials?
17 Thacher St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Thacher St. pet-friendly?
No, 17 Thacher St. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 17 Thacher St. offer parking?
No, 17 Thacher St. does not offer parking.
Does 17 Thacher St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Thacher St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Thacher St. have a pool?
No, 17 Thacher St. does not have a pool.
Does 17 Thacher St. have accessible units?
No, 17 Thacher St. does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Thacher St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Thacher St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Thacher St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Thacher St. does not have units with air conditioning.
