All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 17 Thacher St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
17 Thacher St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

17 Thacher St.

17 Thacher Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
North End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17 Thacher Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Thacher St. have any available units?
17 Thacher St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 17 Thacher St. currently offering any rent specials?
17 Thacher St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Thacher St. pet-friendly?
No, 17 Thacher St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 17 Thacher St. offer parking?
No, 17 Thacher St. does not offer parking.
Does 17 Thacher St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Thacher St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Thacher St. have a pool?
No, 17 Thacher St. does not have a pool.
Does 17 Thacher St. have accessible units?
No, 17 Thacher St. does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Thacher St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Thacher St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Thacher St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Thacher St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St
Boston, MA 02114
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College