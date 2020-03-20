Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 152-154 Parker Hill Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
152-154 Parker Hill Ave.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
152-154 Parker Hill Ave.
152-154 Parker Hill Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
152-154 Parker Hill Avenue, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 6 bedroom apartment with 3 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The apartment features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. have any available units?
152-154 Parker Hill Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
152-154 Parker Hill Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. offer parking?
No, 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. have a pool?
No, 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. have accessible units?
No, 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College