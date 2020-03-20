All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

152-154 Parker Hill Ave.

152-154 Parker Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

152-154 Parker Hill Avenue, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 6 bedroom apartment with 3 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. have any available units?
152-154 Parker Hill Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
152-154 Parker Hill Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. offer parking?
No, 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. have a pool?
No, 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. have accessible units?
No, 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 152-154 Parker Hill Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
