Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

15 Glenville Ave 7

15 Glenville Ave · (617) 731-3433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Glenville Ave, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 7 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit 7 Available 09/01/20 Coolidge Properties - Property Id: 287118

Split-style 1 BD unit has a great functional layout for two roommates. Also works perfectly well as a conventional 1 BD. Features include an updated galley kitchen with dishwasher, maple cabinets and terra cotta tile floor; oversized windows, decorative brick fireplace, high ceilings with crown moulding, and hardwood floors.

Property Reference 15-7
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287118
Property Id 287118

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5837628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Glenville Ave 7 have any available units?
15 Glenville Ave 7 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Glenville Ave 7 have?
Some of 15 Glenville Ave 7's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Glenville Ave 7 currently offering any rent specials?
15 Glenville Ave 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Glenville Ave 7 pet-friendly?
No, 15 Glenville Ave 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 15 Glenville Ave 7 offer parking?
No, 15 Glenville Ave 7 does not offer parking.
Does 15 Glenville Ave 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Glenville Ave 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Glenville Ave 7 have a pool?
No, 15 Glenville Ave 7 does not have a pool.
Does 15 Glenville Ave 7 have accessible units?
No, 15 Glenville Ave 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Glenville Ave 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Glenville Ave 7 has units with dishwashers.
