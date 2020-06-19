All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 130 Fulton St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
130 Fulton St.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:24 AM

130 Fulton St.

130 Fulton Street · (617) 744-4733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
North End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

130 Fulton Street, Boston, MA 02109
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
This a great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Waterfront. The apartment features Central Air,Dishwasher,Disposal,Elevator,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Unit,Microwave,Oven/Range,Refrigerator,Storage and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Fulton St. have any available units?
130 Fulton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Fulton St. have?
Some of 130 Fulton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Fulton St. currently offering any rent specials?
130 Fulton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Fulton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Fulton St. is pet friendly.
Does 130 Fulton St. offer parking?
No, 130 Fulton St. does not offer parking.
Does 130 Fulton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Fulton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Fulton St. have a pool?
No, 130 Fulton St. does not have a pool.
Does 130 Fulton St. have accessible units?
No, 130 Fulton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Fulton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Fulton St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 130 Fulton St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity