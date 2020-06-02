Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 127 Cedar St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
127 Cedar St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
127 Cedar St.
127 Cedar Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
127 Cedar Street, Boston, MA 02119
Highland Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4bed 2bath newer kitchen, in unit w/d and central AC
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 127 Cedar St. have any available units?
127 Cedar St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 127 Cedar St. currently offering any rent specials?
127 Cedar St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Cedar St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Cedar St. is pet friendly.
Does 127 Cedar St. offer parking?
No, 127 Cedar St. does not offer parking.
Does 127 Cedar St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Cedar St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Cedar St. have a pool?
No, 127 Cedar St. does not have a pool.
Does 127 Cedar St. have accessible units?
No, 127 Cedar St. does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Cedar St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Cedar St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Cedar St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 127 Cedar St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College