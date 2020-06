Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

JUNE 1st - Great two bedroom on top floor renovated and ready to go! Features living room two spacious bedrooms large living room extra storage room. Updated eat-in kitchen with granite/stainless. Spacious renovated bathroom and beautiful hardwood floors. Semi-Private Washer and Dryer on the 2nd floor. Easy access to the Longwood Medical area and T. Walking distance to local amenities such as Whole Foods and restaurants. Small pets welcome with extra fee.