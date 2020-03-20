All apartments in Boston
118 Salem
118 Salem

118 Salem Street · No Longer Available
Location

118 Salem Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 93  N Washington St @ Medford St (0.18 mi)Bus: 43  Beacon St @ Park St (0.62 mi)Bus: 15  Cambridge St @ Saltonstall Bldg - Bowdoin Sq (0.40 mi)Bus: 4  Commercial St @ Fleet St (0.22 mi)Bus: 352  New Sudbury @ Congress St (0.22 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Haymarket (0.18 mi)Subway: Blue Line  Aquarium (0.38 mi)Ferry: Charlestown Ferry  Long Wharf (South) (0.43 mi)Tram: D  Haymarket (0.18 mi)Ferry: Hingham/Hull Ferry  Long Wharf (North) (0.38 mi)Bus: 117  Haymarket (0.17 mi)Bus: 89/93  N Washington St @ Thacher St (0.15 mi)Rail: Fitchburg Line  North Station (0.38 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Salem have any available units?
118 Salem doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 118 Salem currently offering any rent specials?
118 Salem isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Salem pet-friendly?
No, 118 Salem is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 118 Salem offer parking?
No, 118 Salem does not offer parking.
Does 118 Salem have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Salem does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Salem have a pool?
No, 118 Salem does not have a pool.
Does 118 Salem have accessible units?
No, 118 Salem does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Salem have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Salem does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Salem have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Salem does not have units with air conditioning.
