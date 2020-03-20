Amenities
Bus: 93 N Washington St @ Medford St (0.18 mi)Bus: 43 Beacon St @ Park St (0.62 mi)Bus: 15 Cambridge St @ Saltonstall Bldg - Bowdoin Sq (0.40 mi)Bus: 4 Commercial St @ Fleet St (0.22 mi)Bus: 352 New Sudbury @ Congress St (0.22 mi)Subway: Orange Line Haymarket (0.18 mi)Subway: Blue Line Aquarium (0.38 mi)Ferry: Charlestown Ferry Long Wharf (South) (0.43 mi)Tram: D Haymarket (0.18 mi)Ferry: Hingham/Hull Ferry Long Wharf (North) (0.38 mi)Bus: 117 Haymarket (0.17 mi)Bus: 89/93 N Washington St @ Thacher St (0.15 mi)Rail: Fitchburg Line North Station (0.38 mi)