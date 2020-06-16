101 South Huntington St.

Amenities
UPSCALE FEATURES Remarkable views of Olmsted Park Nest Thermostat systems In-unit washers and dryers Spacious walk-in closets Elegant tile flooring, custom vanities, and glass shower doors in bathrooms Oversized windows offering ample natural light Moveable kitchen islands* Counter-depth refrigerators* Contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, sleek wooden cabinetry, tile backsplashes, solid-tone engineered stone countertops, and open shelving * In certain Units
Terms: One year lease