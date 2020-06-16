All apartments in Boston
101 South Huntington St.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

101 South Huntington St.

101 Huntington Avenue · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02199
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
UPSCALE FEATURES Remarkable views of Olmsted Park Nest Thermostat systems In-unit washers and dryers Spacious walk-in closets Elegant tile flooring, custom vanities, and glass shower doors in bathrooms Oversized windows offering ample natural light Moveable kitchen islands* Counter-depth refrigerators* Contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, sleek wooden cabinetry, tile backsplashes, solid-tone engineered stone countertops, and open shelving * In certain Units

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 South Huntington St. have any available units?
101 South Huntington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 South Huntington St. have?
Some of 101 South Huntington St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 South Huntington St. currently offering any rent specials?
101 South Huntington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 South Huntington St. pet-friendly?
No, 101 South Huntington St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 101 South Huntington St. offer parking?
No, 101 South Huntington St. does not offer parking.
Does 101 South Huntington St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 South Huntington St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 South Huntington St. have a pool?
No, 101 South Huntington St. does not have a pool.
Does 101 South Huntington St. have accessible units?
No, 101 South Huntington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 101 South Huntington St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 South Huntington St. does not have units with dishwashers.
