Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home recently updated with neutral paint and wonderful carpet through out! Great room with built-in media storage and fireplace. Dining room and breakfast nook in the upgraded kitchen with ceramic tile and granite counter tops. Master suite has vaulted ceilings, bathroom with dual sinks and over sized closets. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).