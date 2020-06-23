All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9141 Budd Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9141 Budd Run Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 4:24 AM

9141 Budd Run Drive

9141 Budd Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Castleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9141 Budd Run Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Castleton

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9141 Budd Run Drive have any available units?
9141 Budd Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9141 Budd Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9141 Budd Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9141 Budd Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9141 Budd Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9141 Budd Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9141 Budd Run Drive offers parking.
Does 9141 Budd Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9141 Budd Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9141 Budd Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9141 Budd Run Drive has a pool.
Does 9141 Budd Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 9141 Budd Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9141 Budd Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9141 Budd Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9141 Budd Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9141 Budd Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College