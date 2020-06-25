All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8854 Youngs Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8854 Youngs Creek Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

8854 Youngs Creek Lane

8854 Youngs Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8854 Youngs Creek Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,030 sf home is located in Camby, IN. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8854 Youngs Creek Lane have any available units?
8854 Youngs Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8854 Youngs Creek Lane have?
Some of 8854 Youngs Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8854 Youngs Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8854 Youngs Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8854 Youngs Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8854 Youngs Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8854 Youngs Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8854 Youngs Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 8854 Youngs Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8854 Youngs Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8854 Youngs Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 8854 Youngs Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8854 Youngs Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 8854 Youngs Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8854 Youngs Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8854 Youngs Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College