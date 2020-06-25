All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 1 2019 at 10:33 AM

861 North Drexel Avenue - 1

861 N Drexel Ave · No Longer Available
Location

861 N Drexel Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated Eastside duplex, 2br with a bonus room, 1 ba, new flooring, freshly painted, quiet neighborhood. Ready now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 have any available units?
861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
