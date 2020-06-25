Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
861 North Drexel Avenue - 1
Last updated April 1 2019 at 10:33 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
861 North Drexel Avenue - 1
861 N Drexel Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
861 N Drexel Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated Eastside duplex, 2br with a bonus room, 1 ba, new flooring, freshly painted, quiet neighborhood. Ready now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 have any available units?
861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 861 North Drexel Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College