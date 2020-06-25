827 N Bradley Ave

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP:
Duplex home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room, Dining Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, 1 car garage, unfinished basement, Washer/ Dryer connections, front porch
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven
CENTRAL AIR: No
LEASE TERMS: Ends March 31, 2021
PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)
UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except for Water
**owner pays for water**
SECTION 8 - YES