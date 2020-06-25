All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
827 N Bradley Ave
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:55 AM

827 N Bradley Ave

827 N Bradley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

827 N Bradley Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP:

Duplex home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room, Dining Room

Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, 1 car garage, unfinished basement, Washer/ Dryer connections, front porch

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: No

LEASE TERMS: Ends March 31, 2021

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except for Water

**owner pays for water**

SECTION 8 - YES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 N Bradley Ave have any available units?
827 N Bradley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 N Bradley Ave have?
Some of 827 N Bradley Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 N Bradley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
827 N Bradley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 N Bradley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 N Bradley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 827 N Bradley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 827 N Bradley Ave offers parking.
Does 827 N Bradley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 N Bradley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 N Bradley Ave have a pool?
No, 827 N Bradley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 827 N Bradley Ave have accessible units?
No, 827 N Bradley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 827 N Bradley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 N Bradley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
