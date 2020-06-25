827 N Bradley Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CENTER TOWNSHIP:



Duplex home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom



Living Room, Dining Room



Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, 1 car garage, unfinished basement, Washer/ Dryer connections, front porch



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven



CENTRAL AIR: No



LEASE TERMS: Ends March 31, 2021



PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)



UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except for Water



**owner pays for water**



SECTION 8 - YES