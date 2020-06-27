Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
8126 WICHITA HILL Drive
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:45 PM
8126 WICHITA HILL Drive
8126 Wichita Hill Drive
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
8126 Wichita Hill Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Well maintained and nicely updated RANCH in Wichita Hill. New flooring and paint throughout. All appliances included. Agent Owed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8126 WICHITA HILL Drive have any available units?
8126 WICHITA HILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 8126 WICHITA HILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8126 WICHITA HILL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8126 WICHITA HILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8126 WICHITA HILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 8126 WICHITA HILL Drive offer parking?
No, 8126 WICHITA HILL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8126 WICHITA HILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8126 WICHITA HILL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8126 WICHITA HILL Drive have a pool?
No, 8126 WICHITA HILL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8126 WICHITA HILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 8126 WICHITA HILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8126 WICHITA HILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8126 WICHITA HILL Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8126 WICHITA HILL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8126 WICHITA HILL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
