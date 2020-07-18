All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7526 Brehob Road

7526 Brehob Road · No Longer Available
Location

7526 Brehob Road, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Linden Wood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Sign your lease prior to December 31st and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Indpls, IN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and 960.00 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with appliances, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7526 Brehob Road have any available units?
7526 Brehob Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7526 Brehob Road currently offering any rent specials?
7526 Brehob Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7526 Brehob Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7526 Brehob Road is pet friendly.
Does 7526 Brehob Road offer parking?
No, 7526 Brehob Road does not offer parking.
Does 7526 Brehob Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7526 Brehob Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7526 Brehob Road have a pool?
No, 7526 Brehob Road does not have a pool.
Does 7526 Brehob Road have accessible units?
No, 7526 Brehob Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7526 Brehob Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7526 Brehob Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7526 Brehob Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7526 Brehob Road does not have units with air conditioning.
