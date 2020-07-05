All apartments in Indianapolis
7502 Redcliff Road

7502 Redcliff Road · No Longer Available
Location

7502 Redcliff Road, Indianapolis, IN 46256
I69-Fall Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home is like a model home. Large, bright great room is the perfect space. Spacious eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile and stone backsplash. Bedrooms are bright and good-sized. Fenced in backyard has some trees that are just the right size for shade in the summer.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7502 Redcliff Road have any available units?
7502 Redcliff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7502 Redcliff Road currently offering any rent specials?
7502 Redcliff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7502 Redcliff Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7502 Redcliff Road is pet friendly.
Does 7502 Redcliff Road offer parking?
No, 7502 Redcliff Road does not offer parking.
Does 7502 Redcliff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7502 Redcliff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7502 Redcliff Road have a pool?
No, 7502 Redcliff Road does not have a pool.
Does 7502 Redcliff Road have accessible units?
No, 7502 Redcliff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7502 Redcliff Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7502 Redcliff Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7502 Redcliff Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7502 Redcliff Road does not have units with air conditioning.

