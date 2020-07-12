/
/
/
i69 fall creek
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:36 PM
130 Apartments for rent in I69-Fall Creek, Indianapolis, IN
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
$
7 Units Available
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$839
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1288 sqft
Welcome Home to Woods of Castleton!\nCall today for more information or to schedule your personal tour of Woods of Castleton.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
22 Units Available
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$705
2 Bedrooms
$820
3 Bedrooms
$920
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$910
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1242 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with fireplace, large walk-in closets, screened patio/balcony and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include pool, fitness center, playground and lake. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, the Castleton Mall, I-69 and I-465.
Results within 1 mile of I69-Fall Creek
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
63 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
124 Units Available
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1583 sqft
Welcome to The Residences on 56th Street - the most exclusive address for apartment rentals in Indianapolis. When trying to find apartments for rent, this apartment community is located in Lawrence Township in Lawrence City School District.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$881
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1065 sqft
Expansive floor plans complete with walk-in closets, fireplace and patio. Situated in the city center, close to the best food and entertainment that Castleton has to offer.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1542 sqft
Apartments and townhomes featuring wood-burning fireplaces, eat-in gourmet kitchens, spacious master suites, and private two-car attached garages. Conveniently located near I-69 and the I-465 Beltway.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
13 Units Available
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated interiors with new paint, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-look apartments. Large fitness center, and updated pool and lounge area. Garden apartments with beautiful green spaces and landscaping.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9955 Crosspoint Boulevard
9955 Crosspoint Boulevard, Fishers, IN
Studio
$4,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9955 Crosspoint Boulevard in Fishers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of I69-Fall Creek
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
68 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
Studio
$949
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1213 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,057
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great neighborhood, right off of 116th Street and less than 30 miles from downtown Indianapolis. 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$669
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$684
828 sqft
Close to I-465 and E 34th Street. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a coffee bar, carpeting and a dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a picnic area.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$848
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
39 Units Available
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1031 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Autumn Woods in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
19 Units Available
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Avalon Lake in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Autumn Trails
7975 Red Mill Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$489
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Single floor 1-2 bedroom units available. Apartments have vaulted ceilings, wall-to-wall carpeting, built-in shelves and extra storage in attic. Online rental portal. On-site parking. Close to public transportation, shopping centers, dining venues and I-465.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
15 Units Available
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,115
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1184 sqft
Suburban area with fully furnished apartments. Within walking distance to fine dining and shopping. 24-hour emergency maintenance, fitness center and sundeck. Underground garage parking available. Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
24 Units Available
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
Surrounded by beautiful lakes on all sides, this community has recently renovated and brand new units with lakeside views. On-site recreational activities include volleyball, tennis, basketball and a pristine swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
20 Units Available
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,252
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
Luxury apartments that are spacious and airy with nine-foot ceilings and vast windows. Located right next to The Fashion Mall at Keystone for shopping and dining. Complimentary bike rentals and Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
72 Units Available
Williamsburg North Apartments
4430 Brookline Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$729
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Cozy homes with nice carpeting, fireplace and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Near Keystone at the Crossing for shopping convenience. Within 20 minutes of downtown Indy.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$734
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$622
840 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
14 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
2 Bedrooms
$855
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Conveniently close to Castleton Square Mall, Nickel Plate District, I-69 and I-465. Apartments and townhomes available. Units include fireplace and laundry hookups. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Large pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
54 Units Available
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$964
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1114 sqft
Gated communities includes gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located off of I-465, close to the Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$636
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near shopping, I-465, and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments in low-rise buildings with large kitchens, patio/balconies, and dishwashers. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness room.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INCumberland, INBeech Grove, INPendleton, INWhitestown, IN