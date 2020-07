Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard bbq/grill internet access parking

Lockerbie Court offers a great location near dining, entertainment and the arts of downtown Indianapolis.



You'll feel right at home with our incredible 13 foot ceilings, beautiful original hard wood floors, and open one and two-bedroom floor plans. Our apartments are just a few steps away from downtown's only market and are nestled into a quiet neighborhood within the arts district. With the excitement of Mass Avenue right outside your door, there are numerous options for entertaining activities every night of the week.



Everything you need is right here - from the features and amenities on the inside, to the shopping, dining and eclectic urban community on the outside.