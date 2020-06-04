All apartments in Indianapolis
6843 Owls Nest Court

Location

6843 Owls Nest Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 3 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6843 Owls Nest Court have any available units?
6843 Owls Nest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6843 Owls Nest Court have?
Some of 6843 Owls Nest Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6843 Owls Nest Court currently offering any rent specials?
6843 Owls Nest Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6843 Owls Nest Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6843 Owls Nest Court is pet friendly.
Does 6843 Owls Nest Court offer parking?
Yes, 6843 Owls Nest Court does offer parking.
Does 6843 Owls Nest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6843 Owls Nest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6843 Owls Nest Court have a pool?
No, 6843 Owls Nest Court does not have a pool.
Does 6843 Owls Nest Court have accessible units?
No, 6843 Owls Nest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6843 Owls Nest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6843 Owls Nest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
