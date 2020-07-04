All apartments in Indianapolis
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6517 Caressa Way
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

6517 Caressa Way

6517 Caressa Way · No Longer Available
Location

6517 Caressa Way, Indianapolis, IN 46259
Galludet

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Huge living room with wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Master bathroom offers huge garden tub with separate shower. This kitchen made for entertaining. Home is available to lease immediately. Oversized two car garage. Nice size backyard. All the bedrooms are very proportionate. Nice open concept !!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6517 Caressa Way have any available units?
6517 Caressa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6517 Caressa Way have?
Some of 6517 Caressa Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6517 Caressa Way currently offering any rent specials?
6517 Caressa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6517 Caressa Way pet-friendly?
No, 6517 Caressa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6517 Caressa Way offer parking?
Yes, 6517 Caressa Way offers parking.
Does 6517 Caressa Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6517 Caressa Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6517 Caressa Way have a pool?
No, 6517 Caressa Way does not have a pool.
Does 6517 Caressa Way have accessible units?
No, 6517 Caressa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6517 Caressa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6517 Caressa Way has units with dishwashers.

