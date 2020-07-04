Absolutely beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Huge living room with wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Master bathroom offers huge garden tub with separate shower. This kitchen made for entertaining. Home is available to lease immediately. Oversized two car garage. Nice size backyard. All the bedrooms are very proportionate. Nice open concept !!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6517 Caressa Way have any available units?
6517 Caressa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.