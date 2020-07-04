6517 Caressa Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Absolutely beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Huge living room with wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Master bathroom offers huge garden tub with separate shower. This kitchen made for entertaining. Home is available to lease immediately. Oversized two car garage. Nice size backyard. All the bedrooms are very proportionate. Nice open concept !!!!!