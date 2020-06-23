All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6347 West 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6347 West 15th Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 6:07 PM

6347 West 15th Street

6347 West 15th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6347 West 15th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

Located on the Westside of Indianapolis, this 3 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath home has space galore! It is 2264 sq. ft. This is a new listing. Don't delay. Stop in and check this property out today. It will lease soon!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6347 West 15th Street have any available units?
6347 West 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6347 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6347 West 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6347 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6347 West 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6347 West 15th Street offer parking?
No, 6347 West 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6347 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6347 West 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6347 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 6347 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6347 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 6347 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6347 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6347 West 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6347 West 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6347 West 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College