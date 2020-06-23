Rent Calculator
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM
5718 Ensenada Avenue
5718 Ensenada Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5718 Ensenada Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson
Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 bedroom home in Franklin Township. Brand new stainless steel fridge, fenced in backyard, overhead ceiling fans throughout, and utility shed for extra storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5718 Ensenada Avenue have any available units?
5718 Ensenada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5718 Ensenada Avenue have?
Some of 5718 Ensenada Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5718 Ensenada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5718 Ensenada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 Ensenada Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5718 Ensenada Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5718 Ensenada Avenue offer parking?
No, 5718 Ensenada Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5718 Ensenada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 Ensenada Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 Ensenada Avenue have a pool?
No, 5718 Ensenada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5718 Ensenada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5718 Ensenada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 Ensenada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5718 Ensenada Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
