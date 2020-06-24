All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5705 Ensenada Avenue

5705 Ensenada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5705 Ensenada Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease.
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Tri-level 4 bedroom 2 bath with over 1500 sq feet of living space! Open floor concept living room and dining room, 1 car attached garage, upper deck and huge backyard perfect for summer entertainment! Let's work on making this house your home today!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 Ensenada Avenue have any available units?
5705 Ensenada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5705 Ensenada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5705 Ensenada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 Ensenada Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5705 Ensenada Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5705 Ensenada Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5705 Ensenada Avenue offers parking.
Does 5705 Ensenada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5705 Ensenada Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 Ensenada Avenue have a pool?
No, 5705 Ensenada Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5705 Ensenada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5705 Ensenada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 Ensenada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5705 Ensenada Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5705 Ensenada Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5705 Ensenada Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
