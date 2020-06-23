Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
5450 North College Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5450 North College Avenue
5450 North College Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
5450 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Kessler
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5450 North College Avenue have any available units?
5450 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5450 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5450 North College Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5450 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5450 North College Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5450 North College Avenue offer parking?
No, 5450 North College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5450 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5450 North College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5450 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 5450 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5450 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5450 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5450 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5450 North College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5450 North College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5450 North College Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
