meridian kessler
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:30 PM
267 Apartments for rent in Meridian Kessler, Indianapolis, IN
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
34 Units Available
The MK
5858 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,200
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1184 sqft
The MK features upscale studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. The MK offers a pet-friendly, active community with residents who embrace the energy of the local scene.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$962
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hi-rise living with privacy, security and luxury features including a rooftop pool. Minutes from Broad Ripple Park, Butler University and the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
5544 North College Avenue
5544 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1138 sqft
Fantastic property located in the heart of Broad Ripple off 55th & College. Home features lovely Hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen with eat-in area, ceramic tile and all appliances. Large basement features washer/dryer and lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
5154 North COLLEGE Avenue
5154 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1890 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath home with clean basement. Includes stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
4033 Central Avenue
4033 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2496 sqft
A Charming fully furnished townhome featuring a 3 season front porch, living rm, formal dining rm, newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 nice sized bedrms (3 queen beds ), 1 1/2 bathrooms, a full clean and unfinished basement with a
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
4035 CENTRAL AVE 4035
4035 Central Ave, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2496 sqft
A charming, fully furnished town home in a popular older neighborhood called Meridian Kessler. Close to downtown and Broad Ripple.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
5814 North College Avenue
5814 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
1366 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 5/29. Great location for your lifestyle (one-half mile to the Vogue) with easy access to shopping and restaurants. All appliances including washer and dryer are provided for you. Full basement for gaming or storage.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
925 sqft
Save up to 1 month free on select 2 Bedroom apartments! - Say yes to a great new apartment and to these one time only savings! Limited time only. Certain restrictions apply.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
29 Units Available
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$616
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
415 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$691
700 sqft
Recently renovated units with a patio/balcony, central air conditioning and quality appliances. Enjoy access to an onsite playground, laundry room and clubhouse. Right near Arsenal Park. Easy access to I-465.
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
16 Units Available
The Coil
6349 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,175
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1433 sqft
Luxury living in an up-and-coming community close to numerous amenities and attractions is what you get when you choose to live at The Coil.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$925
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1099 sqft
LOCATION IS KING...
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,025
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
952 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Monon Place Apartments offers modern apartments in the heart of Broad Ripple Village, an exciting neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
36 Units Available
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
828 sqft
Experience the historic charm of Historic Marcy Village constructed in 1938 with all modern conveniences and updates.
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
2 Units Available
Buckingham Balmoral
3103 N Meridian St Suite J, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1449 sqft
Just 3 miles north of downtown Indianapolis and close to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis and the Indian State Fairgrounds. Amenities include outdoor courtyard with dog path, grill and seating, clubhouse, tanning beds and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
5 Units Available
Compton
6126 Compton Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Located just off the Monon Trail in the heart of Broad Ripple, Compton Court apartment homes offer spacious two bedroom floor plans. Most units are conveniently equipped with basements containing washer and dryer connections.
Last updated December 28 at 01:19am
11 Units Available
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,180
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
909 sqft
Close to Broad Ripple Village with its many shops, restaurants and clubs. Apartments and townhomes featuring exposed-brick walls, hardwood floors and enclosed patios. Community overlooks and provides direct access to the Monon Trail.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
45 W 46th St
45 West 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 08/04/20 46th Street and Illinois Duplex - Property Id: 315176 Beautiful location across from Governors Mansion and close to Butler University Campus, Broadripple and downtown. 2 story Brick Duplex, 2 bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4254 Crittenden Ave 4256
4254 Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
550 sqft
Unit 4256 Available 07/15/20 Perfect 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath near South Broadripple - Property Id: 306785 Great Location Near Downtown, Broadripple and the State Fair. Within walking distance from brand new Red Line. 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
3523 North Illinois Street
3523 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex Downstairs available in Center Township. Huge upgraded house, vinyl hardwood and rcent paint throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
611 East 34th Street
611 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1308 sqft
This Charmer is off 34th & College - minutes to Downtown, Mass Ave, Broad Ripple and more. This home features lovely laminate flooring, family room with a woodburning fireplace, formal dining room leading into a lovely kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
4849 North Capitol Avenue
4849 North Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1460 sqft
Located in the highly popular Butler-Tarkington neighborhood, this home is off 49th & Capitol, minutes to Butler University, Broad Ripple, shops, restaurants and more. Home features an updated kitchen, lovely hardwood floors, formal dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3273 Hovey St,
3273 Hovey Street, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$850
1008 sqft
3 Bed 1 bath Just for $950 - Property Id: 193704 V Quite Neighbour hood Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193704 Property Id 193704 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5895066)
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
3626 North Illinois Street
3626 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Beautifully rehabbed home! This newly rehabbed home has been updated at every spot. The old classic features of this early century home have been polished and made modern.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
727 Fairfield Ave Apt 101
727 Fairfield Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$550
One bedroom apartments next to monon trail! Renovated and conveniently located! These gems are ready for you to call them your new home! ALL ELECTRIC! $595 Deposit $595 studio-$525 Deposit $525 Ask for Austin! Text, call or email!
