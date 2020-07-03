Rent Calculator
521 North Rural St.
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 8
521 North Rural St.
521 North Rural Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
521 North Rural Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cozy Front Porch, Spacious, Hardwood SF - Beautiful home with hardwood flooring, cozy front porch, spacious Floorplan. This home wont last!
Apply online at www.honestpm.com. Call 317-600-9123 to schedule a tour.
(RLNE5438439)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 521 North Rural St. have any available units?
521 North Rural St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 521 North Rural St. currently offering any rent specials?
521 North Rural St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 North Rural St. pet-friendly?
No, 521 North Rural St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 521 North Rural St. offer parking?
No, 521 North Rural St. does not offer parking.
Does 521 North Rural St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 North Rural St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 North Rural St. have a pool?
No, 521 North Rural St. does not have a pool.
Does 521 North Rural St. have accessible units?
No, 521 North Rural St. does not have accessible units.
Does 521 North Rural St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 North Rural St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 North Rural St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 North Rural St. does not have units with air conditioning.
