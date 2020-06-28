All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:20 AM

5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4

5020 Southgreen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Edgewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5020 Southgreen Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Edgewood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath large apartment home with granite countertops, Hardwood floors, new cabinets, new appliances, 3 tone paint, and so much more! $550/mo Call Yolanda 317-345-0357
112 Units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 have any available units?
5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 have?
Some of 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 currently offering any rent specials?
5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 pet-friendly?
No, 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 offer parking?
No, 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 does not offer parking.
Does 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 have a pool?
No, 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 does not have a pool.
Does 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 have accessible units?
No, 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Canal Overlook Luxury Apartments
430 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College