Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4
5020 Southgreen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5020 Southgreen Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Edgewood
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath large apartment home with granite countertops, Hardwood floors, new cabinets, new appliances, 3 tone paint, and so much more! $550/mo Call Yolanda 317-345-0357
112 Units
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 have any available units?
5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 have?
Some of 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 currently offering any rent specials?
5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 pet-friendly?
No, 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 offer parking?
No, 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 does not offer parking.
Does 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 have a pool?
No, 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 does not have a pool.
Does 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 have accessible units?
No, 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5020 Southgreen Drive Apt #4 has units with dishwashers.
