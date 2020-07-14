All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like Janus Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
Janus Lofts
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Janus Lofts

255 S McCrea St · (737) 214-8186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Downtown Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

255 S McCrea St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Janus Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
cats allowed
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Live in the vibrant and historic Indianapolis Warehouse District with Janus Lofts. The lofts are a redevelopment of a historic five-story warehouse originally built in 1905 and renovated in 2003. One and two bedroom loft apartments are upgraded with high end finishes while keeping the historic building elements such as polished concrete floors, 11-16" stamped tin ceilings, stainless steel appliances, cast iron columns and more.

Janus Lofts is located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis along Meridian Street just blocks south of Monument Circle. Indy's best restaurants & nightclubs are at street level, and residents find themselves within walking distance to Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Field House, and Circle Center Mall.

Janus Lofts is managed by Buckingham Urban Living. To learn more about the unique collection of downtown Indianapolis apartments, visit BuckinghamDowntownLiving.com

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100-Full month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $300 (1 Pet), $400 (2 Pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface Lot: $100 Garage: $150.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Janus Lofts have any available units?
Janus Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Janus Lofts have?
Some of Janus Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Janus Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Janus Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Janus Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Janus Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Janus Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Janus Lofts offers parking.
Does Janus Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Janus Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Janus Lofts have a pool?
No, Janus Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Janus Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Janus Lofts has accessible units.
Does Janus Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Janus Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Janus Lofts?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity