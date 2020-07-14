Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage cats allowed accessible gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access online portal

Live in the vibrant and historic Indianapolis Warehouse District with Janus Lofts. The lofts are a redevelopment of a historic five-story warehouse originally built in 1905 and renovated in 2003. One and two bedroom loft apartments are upgraded with high end finishes while keeping the historic building elements such as polished concrete floors, 11-16" stamped tin ceilings, stainless steel appliances, cast iron columns and more.



Janus Lofts is located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis along Meridian Street just blocks south of Monument Circle. Indy's best restaurants & nightclubs are at street level, and residents find themselves within walking distance to Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Field House, and Circle Center Mall.



Janus Lofts is managed by Buckingham Urban Living. To learn more about the unique collection of downtown Indianapolis apartments, visit BuckinghamDowntownLiving.com