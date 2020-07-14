Janus Lofts

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100-Full month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $300 (1 Pet), $400 (2 Pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface Lot: $100
Garage: $150.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.