Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:05 PM

4865 East 64th Street

4865 East 64th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4865 East 64th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Allisonville

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before February 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details! This is a cozy 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Indianapolis, IN! Featuring a beautiful decorative accent fireplace perfect for holiday decorations! You will love all the cabinet space in the kitchen! Stop by today!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4865 East 64th Street have any available units?
4865 East 64th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4865 East 64th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4865 East 64th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4865 East 64th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4865 East 64th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4865 East 64th Street offer parking?
No, 4865 East 64th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4865 East 64th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4865 East 64th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4865 East 64th Street have a pool?
No, 4865 East 64th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4865 East 64th Street have accessible units?
No, 4865 East 64th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4865 East 64th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4865 East 64th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4865 East 64th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4865 East 64th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

