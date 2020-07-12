/
allisonville
166 Apartments for rent in Allisonville, Indianapolis, IN
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
72 Units Available
Williamsburg North Apartments
4430 Brookline Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$729
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Cozy homes with nice carpeting, fireplace and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Near Keystone at the Crossing for shopping convenience. Within 20 minutes of downtown Indy.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
$
18 Units Available
Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$909
1195 sqft
Located close to I-465 and Keystone at the Crossing. Larger homes featuring beautiful views. Swimming pool with a sundeck and park-like setting. Private carports available. Full-size washers and dryer hookups provided.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
13 Units Available
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated interiors with new paint, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-look apartments. Large fitness center, and updated pool and lounge area. Garden apartments with beautiful green spaces and landscaping.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential location offers the best of both worlds with easy access to downtown and I-465. Cozy apartments feature private patio/balcony and W/D hookup. Pool and lovely courtyard for residents to enjoy.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
10 Units Available
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$744
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,124
1590 sqft
Chateau in the Woods is a charming community comfortably nestled in a peaceful, wooded residential setting in the popular northeast Kessler neighborhood of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Results within 1 mile of Allisonville
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
39 Units Available
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1031 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Autumn Woods in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
19 Units Available
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Avalon Lake in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
20 Units Available
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,252
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
Luxury apartments that are spacious and airy with nine-foot ceilings and vast windows. Located right next to The Fashion Mall at Keystone for shopping and dining. Complimentary bike rentals and Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$910
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1242 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with fireplace, large walk-in closets, screened patio/balcony and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include pool, fitness center, playground and lake. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, the Castleton Mall, I-69 and I-465.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
90 Units Available
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1335 sqft
Luxurious units with hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage. Community amenities include a tennis court, conference room and garage parking. Right in the heart of Keystone at the Crossing.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
11 Units Available
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$630
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$735
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
1130 sqft
Located just off Binford Boulevard just minutes away from downtown Indianapolis. Beautiful landscaping and quiet courtyard. Apartments have hardwood floors, French architecture, W/D hookups in units and huge walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
11 Units Available
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$735
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1200 sqft
Fallwood is nestled in acres and acres of woods on the far northeast side of Indianapolis, Indiana. An ideal location that is just seconds from Binford Boulevard (SR 37) and minutes to downtown, Castleton and Broad Ripple Village.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
35 Units Available
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,114
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1088 sqft
Luxurious homes located a stone's throw from Rivers Edge Shopping Center. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and patio among other plush amenities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
1082 sqft
Minutes from Broad Ripple, this community's one- to three-bedroom apartments feature walk-in closets, a fitness center and a pool with sun deck. Commuters will love the easy drive to downtown.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
21 Units Available
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$982
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1104 sqft
Luxury apartments with maple-finished cabinetry, wood-style floors and granite counters. Enjoy access to a gym, business center and pool on site. Right near Town Run Trail Park. Easy access to I-465.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard
8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$2,250
Just under 2000 square feet of first floor office space in Allison Pointe Office Park. This space has lots of windows allowing natural light, 2 private offices, an entry/reception area and remaining open space to build out or use as is.
Results within 5 miles of Allisonville
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
63 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$616
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
415 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$691
700 sqft
Recently renovated units with a patio/balcony, central air conditioning and quality appliances. Enjoy access to an onsite playground, laundry room and clubhouse. Right near Arsenal Park. Easy access to I-465.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$669
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$684
828 sqft
Close to I-465 and E 34th Street. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a coffee bar, carpeting and a dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a picnic area.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$848
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$830
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1699 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
124 Units Available
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1583 sqft
Welcome to The Residences on 56th Street - the most exclusive address for apartment rentals in Indianapolis. When trying to find apartments for rent, this apartment community is located in Lawrence Township in Lawrence City School District.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
$
7 Units Available
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$839
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1288 sqft
Welcome Home to Woods of Castleton!\nCall today for more information or to schedule your personal tour of Woods of Castleton.
