4248 Village Bend Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Open style kitchen with view of the living room, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.