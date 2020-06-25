All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

4248 Village Bend Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Open style kitchen with view of the living room, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 Village Bend Lane have any available units?
4248 Village Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4248 Village Bend Lane have?
Some of 4248 Village Bend Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4248 Village Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4248 Village Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 Village Bend Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4248 Village Bend Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4248 Village Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4248 Village Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 4248 Village Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4248 Village Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 Village Bend Lane have a pool?
No, 4248 Village Bend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4248 Village Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 4248 Village Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 Village Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4248 Village Bend Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
