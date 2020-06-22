3827 Monica Court

Amenities

This warm and cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home is located on the East side of Indianapolis, IN. The home features a 1-car attached garage, a fenced in backyard that would be perfect for pets and entertaining guests, and a kitchen with natural wood cabinetry and all black high-efficiency appliances. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.