Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3827 Monica Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3827 Monica Court

3827 Monica Court · No Longer Available
Location

3827 Monica Court, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This warm and cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home is located on the East side of Indianapolis, IN. The home features a 1-car attached garage, a fenced in backyard that would be perfect for pets and entertaining guests, and a kitchen with natural wood cabinetry and all black high-efficiency appliances. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3827 Monica Court have any available units?
3827 Monica Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3827 Monica Court currently offering any rent specials?
3827 Monica Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 Monica Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3827 Monica Court is pet friendly.
Does 3827 Monica Court offer parking?
Yes, 3827 Monica Court does offer parking.
Does 3827 Monica Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3827 Monica Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 Monica Court have a pool?
No, 3827 Monica Court does not have a pool.
Does 3827 Monica Court have accessible units?
No, 3827 Monica Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 Monica Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3827 Monica Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3827 Monica Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3827 Monica Court does not have units with air conditioning.
