3820 E 32nd St
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:12 PM
3820 E 32nd St
3820 East 32nd Street
No Longer Available
Location
3820 East 32nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
East side spacious home. 3 large bedrooms, open floor plan. Huge back yard. Move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3820 E 32nd St have any available units?
3820 E 32nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3820 E 32nd St currently offering any rent specials?
3820 E 32nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 E 32nd St pet-friendly?
No, 3820 E 32nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3820 E 32nd St offer parking?
No, 3820 E 32nd St does not offer parking.
Does 3820 E 32nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 E 32nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 E 32nd St have a pool?
No, 3820 E 32nd St does not have a pool.
Does 3820 E 32nd St have accessible units?
No, 3820 E 32nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 E 32nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3820 E 32nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3820 E 32nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3820 E 32nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
