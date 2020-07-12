/
martindale brightwood
299 Apartments for rent in Martindale - Brightwood, Indianapolis, IN
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1001 sqft
Each unit has washer and dryer, kitchen island with bar, and granite countertops. Across from the Frank & Judy O'Bannon Soccer Park near I-70. Luxury on-site amenities include package receiving and club room.
1639 Columbia Avenue
1639 Columbia Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
902 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom house with all the amenities of near north side just outside of your quiet little neighborhood.
3273 Hovey St,
3273 Hovey Street, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$850
1008 sqft
3 Bed 1 bath Just for $950 - Property Id: 193704 V Quite Neighbour hood Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193704 Property Id 193704 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5895066)
2047 Roosevelt Avenue
2047 Roosevelt Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$445
573 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. LEASE TERMS: 12 months. UTILITIES: All Electric.
3025 Stuart St
3025 Stuart Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$725
725 sqft
3025 Stuart is a very nice 2 bedroom home. New paint and flooring. Washer/dryer hookup off of kitchen. Back yard for entertaining. Apply online today!
2049 Roosevelt Ave
2049 Roosevelt Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$445
573 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. LEASE TERMS: 12 months. UTILITIES: All Electric.
1702 E. 25th St. - 1704
1702 East 25th Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$475
576 sqft
Great income producing double. Solid built duplex with 2 bed/1 bath on each side. Great location and near the busline and park. Both sides occupied.
2357 North Dearborn Street
2357 North Dearborn Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$445
528 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath duplex that is Move In Ready..waiting for your family. Here you have New Paint, New Carpet, New Flooring, Updated bathroom, and kitchen.
4206 East 33rd Street
4206 East 33rd Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
780 sqft
This charming duplex is ready for its new tenant. It has 2 large bedrooms and 1 bathroom and you will really love how clean it is. With new carpets and new paint, updated kitchen and bathroom you cant go wrong renting this home.
2911 N Lasalle St
2911 North Lasalle Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
777 sqft
If you are looking for a tranquil space to escape to from the hustle and bustle of life, look no further! This charming and quaint house will fit perfectly with your lifestyle.
3306 N Bancroft St
3306 North Bancroft Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$800
1032 sqft
***Forest Manor (Eastside) 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 Car Garage, Central Air and W/D Hookups Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome with a one-time pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.
2823 North Gladstone Avenue
2823 North Gladstone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$730
1016 sqft
A coveted rental home in Martindale-Brightwood. Your next home includes: Attractive 4 bedroom home on a large lot! Fresh paint throughout with modern colors! Floor plan has an open concept and a very spacious kitchen.
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
Nine+Eighteen is the new modern-nostalgic centerpiece of the St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood in Downtown Indianapolis.
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1646 sqft
Situated in the thriving Mass Ave Arts District. Pet-friendly apartments with wood-style floors, large windows, spacious balconies and a technology package with high speed internet and DISH TV channels. Garage parking and bike storage available.
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,069
743 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1468 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penrose On Mass in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Circa
617 North College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,075
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,368
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1020 sqft
Minutes from the bustling neighborhood of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly contemporary housing with urban lounge and in-unit laundry. Residents get easy access to walking trails, art galleries and unique restaurants.
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$694
1250 sqft
Indy Town Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments & Townhomes!
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
885 sqft
Greenway Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments! Schedule your tour today! Ask about our Leasing Specials!
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$679
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$658
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
1075 sqft
Welcome to Emerson Place! Enjoy Indianapolis living in the comfort of this community.\n\nOur spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are thoughtfully designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Buckingham Balmoral
3103 N Meridian St Suite J, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1449 sqft
Just 3 miles north of downtown Indianapolis and close to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis and the Indian State Fairgrounds. Amenities include outdoor courtyard with dog path, grill and seating, clubhouse, tanning beds and gym.
4802 East 34th st
4802 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
672 sqft
Spacious 1 bed 1 bath in Indianapolis (north side) - Quaint 1 bedroom 1 bath includes a full basement and a 1 car garage! This home has a spacious living area with hardwood floors and built in shelving for ample storage, new bedroom carpet, washer
2834 Brookside Parkway North Dr
2834 Brookside Parkway North Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
2300 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom home is a must see! New carpet, paint, and appliances are only a few of the amenities at this home.
5004 East 40th Street
5004 East 40th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2334 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
