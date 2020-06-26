All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 3 2019 at 8:07 PM

3805 Marseille Road

3805 Marseille Road · No Longer Available
Location

3805 Marseille Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 Marseille Road have any available units?
3805 Marseille Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3805 Marseille Road currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Marseille Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Marseille Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3805 Marseille Road is pet friendly.
Does 3805 Marseille Road offer parking?
No, 3805 Marseille Road does not offer parking.
Does 3805 Marseille Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 Marseille Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Marseille Road have a pool?
No, 3805 Marseille Road does not have a pool.
Does 3805 Marseille Road have accessible units?
No, 3805 Marseille Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 Marseille Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 Marseille Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3805 Marseille Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3805 Marseille Road does not have units with air conditioning.
