Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3805 Marseille Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3805 Marseille Road
Last updated October 3 2019 at 8:07 PM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3805 Marseille Road
3805 Marseille Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3805 Marseille Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3805 Marseille Road have any available units?
3805 Marseille Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3805 Marseille Road currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Marseille Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Marseille Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3805 Marseille Road is pet friendly.
Does 3805 Marseille Road offer parking?
No, 3805 Marseille Road does not offer parking.
Does 3805 Marseille Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 Marseille Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Marseille Road have a pool?
No, 3805 Marseille Road does not have a pool.
Does 3805 Marseille Road have accessible units?
No, 3805 Marseille Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 Marseille Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 Marseille Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3805 Marseille Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3805 Marseille Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College