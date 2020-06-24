Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3431 Cecil Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3431 Cecil Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3431 Cecil Avenue
3431 Cecil Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3431 Cecil Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 bath in great east side location. Lawrence schools. Home sweet home!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3431 Cecil Avenue have any available units?
3431 Cecil Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3431 Cecil Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3431 Cecil Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 Cecil Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3431 Cecil Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3431 Cecil Avenue offer parking?
No, 3431 Cecil Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3431 Cecil Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3431 Cecil Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 Cecil Avenue have a pool?
No, 3431 Cecil Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3431 Cecil Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3431 Cecil Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 Cecil Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3431 Cecil Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3431 Cecil Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3431 Cecil Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College