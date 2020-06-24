All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
3409 Brandenburg Boulevard
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:04 PM

3409 Brandenburg Boulevard

3409 Brandenburg Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3409 Brandenburg Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,333 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 Brandenburg Boulevard have any available units?
3409 Brandenburg Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 Brandenburg Boulevard have?
Some of 3409 Brandenburg Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 Brandenburg Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Brandenburg Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Brandenburg Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3409 Brandenburg Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3409 Brandenburg Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3409 Brandenburg Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3409 Brandenburg Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 Brandenburg Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Brandenburg Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3409 Brandenburg Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3409 Brandenburg Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3409 Brandenburg Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Brandenburg Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3409 Brandenburg Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
