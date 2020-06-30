3338 Tara Lane.

West side -3 bedroom townhome - Three bedroom town home with 1.5 baths and AC. All electric. Tara Townhouse on the Green on Indy's West Side. Easy highway access and short commute to downtown and IUPUI. Stove & refrigerator provided.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
