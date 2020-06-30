3338 Tara Lane.

Amenities

air conditioning range refrigerator

West side -3 bedroom townhome - Three bedroom town home with 1.5 baths and AC. All electric. Tara Townhouse on the Green on Indy's West Side.

Easy highway access and short commute to downtown and IUPUI. Stove & refrigerator provided.



(RLNE5294577)