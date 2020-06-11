All apartments in Indianapolis
3323 Decker Ridge Dr

Location

3323 Decker Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

PIKE TOWNSHIP:

Town house has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
Living Room, Dining Room
Other Features include: Finished basement with mini refrigerator, 2 car garage, balcony, washer/dryer included, fireplace

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 15 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

