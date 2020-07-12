/
/
/
augusta new augusta
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:31 PM
144 Apartments for rent in Augusta-New Augusta, Indianapolis, IN
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$940
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1269 sqft
Pet-friendly complex just 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have nine-foot ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, dog park and furnished guest suite.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
37 Units Available
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1000 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Enjoy a rock climbing wall, swimming pool and racquetball court on site. Near College Park Plaza for shopping and dining convenience.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3823 Oil Creek Drive
3823 Oil Creek Drive, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1820 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
4115 Caddy Way
4115 West Caddy Way, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,665
2196 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8047 Loveridge Drive
8047 Loveridge Drive, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,651
2467 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Augusta-New Augusta
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
23 Units Available
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$884
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1138 sqft
Cozy homes within a great residential environment. Community amenities include a children's play area, fitness center and sparkling pool. Pet friendly. Easy access to I-465 and I-65.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
64 Units Available
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1310 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$690
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
Come home to Creekside at Meridian Hills and see what it means to Live Life Better! Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes include features designed to ensure your comfort, such as oversized walk-in closets,
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
18 Units Available
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
South of I-465, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available. Spacious units offer a fireplace, as well as 24-hour Wi-Fi in the laundry lounge. Enjoy the surrounding natural environment before heading into the city.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
15 Units Available
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$620
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1486 sqft
Create your dream life at Ashford Meridian Hills! Our newly-renovated spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
21 Units Available
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$728
2 Bedrooms
$805
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Located a short walk from North Westway Park and W 59th St, these modern apartments feature a fireplace, a kitchen with appliances and a patio or balcony. Community offers a tennis court and a pool.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
28 Units Available
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
2 Bedrooms
$805
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Scenic wooded views, wood-burning fireplaces, balconies, garden patios, and washer and dryer connections in every unit. Conveniently located near Eagle Creek Park and I-65. Pets welcomed.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
The Preserve at Willow Springs
2252 River Willow Place, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$999
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
969 sqft
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Enjoy ample community amenities, like a coffee bar, media room, pool and yoga center. Near Eagle Creek Park. Close to I-465 for convenient transportation.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
14 Units Available
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$764
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The View at 79th Apartments in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
17 Units Available
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$729
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1162 sqft
Sparkling pool in a quiet community near North Westway Park. Upgraded interiors feature private patio/balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup. Fitness center has sauna and steam bath, and community has a coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
4 Units Available
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$664
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1207 sqft
A gated community in Indianapolis, these apartments are in a wooded setting by a lake. Sunken living rooms, a pool, a bark park and walk-in closets charm residents. Minutes from I-465 and close to downtown.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Ashford Georgetown in Indianapolis, Indiana, choose from newly renovated one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
$
5 Units Available
The Jameson
1808 Century Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$879
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature a clubhouse, fitness center and a beautiful swimming pool. They also provide a playground and volleyball courts and tennis courts. They offer one and two bedroom apartments. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1154 sqft
Only blocks from I-465 and close to Eagle Creek Park, St. Vincent Hospital and downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly units include private balcony or patio and walk-in closets. Great amenities like clubhouse, pool and lighted dog park.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$498
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$612
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Dogwood Glen Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
1 Unit Available
Slate Run
9555 International Circle, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Slate Run offers an exceptional location on 96th Street, between Michigan Road and Township Line Road, on the north side of Indianapolis. Accessibility to I-465, I-65 or downtown is easy. In addition, the St.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
11 Units Available
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1665 sqft
North Willow is located on the prestigious north side of Indianapolis, Indiana, across the street from St. Vincent's Hospital and surrounded by the cities best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$554
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$929
1248 sqft
Cambridge Square North Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the Northwest side of Indianapolis, IN, offering pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
8851 Springside Ln E, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1075 sqft
Situated off I-465 and minutes for parks, restaurants, golfing, shopping centers and Eagle Creek Park. All units have private garage, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, saltwater pool, gym and coffee bar on site.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INWhitestown, INBeech Grove, INLebanon, IN