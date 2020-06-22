Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3213 South Rural Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3213 South Rural Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3213 South Rural Street
3213 South Rural Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3213 South Rural Street, Indianapolis, IN 46237
University Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled 3 BR 1 Bath. New windows, new HVAC, new Appliances. Fully fenced in back yard with privacy fence and shed.
Come make this your new home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3213 South Rural Street have any available units?
3213 South Rural Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3213 South Rural Street have?
Some of 3213 South Rural Street's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3213 South Rural Street currently offering any rent specials?
3213 South Rural Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 South Rural Street pet-friendly?
No, 3213 South Rural Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3213 South Rural Street offer parking?
No, 3213 South Rural Street does not offer parking.
Does 3213 South Rural Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 South Rural Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 South Rural Street have a pool?
No, 3213 South Rural Street does not have a pool.
Does 3213 South Rural Street have accessible units?
No, 3213 South Rural Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 South Rural Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3213 South Rural Street does not have units with dishwashers.
