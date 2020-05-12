All apartments in Indianapolis
3203 East 56th Street

3203 East 56th Street
Location

3203 East 56th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Millersville

Amenities

Amazing mid-century modern home on Lake Maxinhall! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is almost 1,900 sq ft with walk-out basement, hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings and fireplace in the family room with an abundance of windows and light. Enjoy the peaceful backyard and beautiful lake views from the patio, or your own beach and dock! Fantastic location - close to Broad Ripple, downtown Indianapolis, shops, restaurants, and trails. Lawn care is included. Pets allowed with approval: $400 refundable pet deposit + additional $25/month pet rent. Washer/Dryer included. No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 East 56th Street have any available units?
3203 East 56th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3203 East 56th Street have?
Some of 3203 East 56th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 East 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3203 East 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 East 56th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3203 East 56th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3203 East 56th Street offer parking?
No, 3203 East 56th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3203 East 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3203 East 56th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 East 56th Street have a pool?
No, 3203 East 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3203 East 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 3203 East 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 East 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3203 East 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
