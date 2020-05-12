3203 East 56th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing mid-century modern home on Lake Maxinhall! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is almost 1,900 sq ft with walk-out basement, hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings and fireplace in the family room with an abundance of windows and light. Enjoy the peaceful backyard and beautiful lake views from the patio, or your own beach and dock! Fantastic location - close to Broad Ripple, downtown Indianapolis, shops, restaurants, and trails. Lawn care is included. Pets allowed with approval: $400 refundable pet deposit + additional $25/month pet rent. Washer/Dryer included. No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.