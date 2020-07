Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool garage sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly carport dog park e-payments hot tub internet access package receiving

Welcome home to Woodlake Apartment and Townhomes, located on the northside of Indianapolis, Indiana. At Woodlake, you can relax and enjoy country living in the city with meticulous landscaping, an abundance of mature trees and large private lakes. Attention to detail combined with spacious homes make Woodlake Apts a perfect choice that you will be proud to call home. We are located in the highly rated Washington Township School district with quick access to shopping, entertainment and dining in the Broad Ripple and Nora areas, just minutes from downtown Indianapolis.