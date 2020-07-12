/
millersville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:36 PM
246 Apartments for rent in Millersville, Indianapolis, IN
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
31 Units Available
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$794
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,054
1207 sqft
Stylish homes with walk-in closets, a patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a grill area and pool on site. Easy access to the happening Broad Ripple neighborhood. Close to Butler University.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
23 Units Available
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1065 sqft
Harbour Pointe Apartments is a tranquil community located just minutes from IUPUI and Ivy Tech. Our location offers easy access to Interstates 65 and 70, making your daily commute around the area simple and enjoyable.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
11 Units Available
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$630
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$735
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
1130 sqft
Located just off Binford Boulevard just minutes away from downtown Indianapolis. Beautiful landscaping and quiet courtyard. Apartments have hardwood floors, French architecture, W/D hookups in units and huge walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
1082 sqft
Minutes from Broad Ripple, this community's one- to three-bedroom apartments feature walk-in closets, a fitness center and a pool with sun deck. Commuters will love the easy drive to downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2620 Ryan Drive
2620 Ryan Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1234 sqft
This well-maintained home is within minutes of Glendale Mall, Broad Ripple, shopping & restaurants. Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors, lovely yard, breakfast nook and updated bathrooms.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
2509 East 58th Street
2509 East 58th Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** Conveniently located off 58th & Keystone minutes to Glendale, Broad Ripple Village, shops, restaurants and entertainment! This cozy home features refinished hardwood floors, a lovely wood-burning fireplace and a formal dining
Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
2410 Dell Zell Drive
2410 Dell Zell Dr, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1064 sqft
Don't miss this AWESOME 3BR/ 2BA with open floor plan and cathedral ceilings! Nice size master bedroom with double closets and master bath.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4934 Allisonville Rd Unit F
4934 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$970
This home is completely updated with stone counters and upgraded appliances in the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Millersville
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
72 Units Available
Williamsburg North Apartments
4430 Brookline Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$729
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Cozy homes with nice carpeting, fireplace and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Near Keystone at the Crossing for shopping convenience. Within 20 minutes of downtown Indy.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
36 Units Available
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
828 sqft
Experience the historic charm of Historic Marcy Village constructed in 1938 with all modern conveniences and updates.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential location offers the best of both worlds with easy access to downtown and I-465. Cozy apartments feature private patio/balcony and W/D hookup. Pool and lovely courtyard for residents to enjoy.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
10 Units Available
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$744
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,124
1590 sqft
Chateau in the Woods is a charming community comfortably nestled in a peaceful, wooded residential setting in the popular northeast Kessler neighborhood of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4254 Crittenden Ave 4256
4254 Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
550 sqft
Unit 4256 Available 07/15/20 Perfect 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath near South Broadripple - Property Id: 306785 Great Location Near Downtown, Broadripple and the State Fair. Within walking distance from brand new Red Line. 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
5833 Norwaldo Ave
5833 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
144 sqft
***THIS IS FOR A ROOM RENTAL*** Furnished room for rent plus private bathroom in house in Broad Ripple, Indianapolis. Can use 2nd bedroom as an office.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4222 Crittenden Avenue
4222 Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1798 sqft
Fully Renovated and waiting for you! This Two Bed and One Full Bath Home has had a full Remodel from the Roof to the Basement. New Furnaces and AC units along with all New Appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4220 Crittenden Avenue
4220 Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1798 sqft
Fully Renovated and waiting for you! This Two Bed and One Full Bath Home has had a full Remodel from the Roof to the Basement. New Furnaces and AC units along with all New Appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5161 HAVERFORD Avenue
5161 Haverford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1056 sqft
For rent! Updated ranch in Broad Ripple sits on double lot w/a newer full privacy fence. Fully updated kitchen which tripled the counter & cabinet space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5663 NORWALDO Avenue
5663 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1260 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Cute bungalow on end of Norwaldo Ave. Beautifully updated with Hardwood floors. Stainless appliances. Large basement with good storage areas. Spacious living room.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4720 Rosslyn Avenue
4720 Rosslyn Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1742 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home in the SoBro / Broad Ripple area. - Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home in the SoBro / Broad Ripple area. This fully renovated home offers many beautiful finishes to the interior as well as the exterior of the home.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6215 N. Indianola Av.
6215 Indianola Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1963 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - BROAD RIPPLE: N College Av & Broad Ripple Av Beautiful single family home has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, and basement .
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
6180 Kingsley Drive
6180 Kingsley Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Beautifully updated home for rent.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1644 Broad Ripple Avenue
1644 Broad Ripple Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1134 sqft
Move in ready! Charming 2 bedroom bungalow is just steps away from Broad Ripple park! Offering all that the Village has to offer! - Charming 2 bedroom bungalow in premium Broad Ripple location! This home is just steps away from Broad Ripple park,
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1939 East 64th Street
1939 East 64th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
881 sqft
BROAD RIPPLE 3BR WITH BASEMENT RECENTLY RENOVATED! Walking distance to Broad Ripple Park! This 3 bedroom home is professionally renovated by Parc Property Group to include Allure wood-look flooring, newer carpeting, two-toned paint throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Millersville
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
319 Units Available
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
