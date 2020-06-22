All apartments in Indianapolis
1911 Dutch Elm Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1911 Dutch Elm Drive

1911 Dutch Elm Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Dutch Elm Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,700 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Dutch Elm Drive have any available units?
1911 Dutch Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 Dutch Elm Drive have?
Some of 1911 Dutch Elm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Dutch Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Dutch Elm Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Dutch Elm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 Dutch Elm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1911 Dutch Elm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1911 Dutch Elm Drive does offer parking.
Does 1911 Dutch Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Dutch Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Dutch Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 1911 Dutch Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Dutch Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 1911 Dutch Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Dutch Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 Dutch Elm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
