All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1332 N Colorado Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1332 N Colorado Ave
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

1332 N Colorado Ave

1332 N Colorado Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1332 N Colorado Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Sherman & E 16th

**For an additional $35/month Tenant can have access to garage**

Duplex home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Living Room, Dining Room
Other Features include: hardwood floors, unfinished basement, washer/dryer hook up, eat in kitchen, fenced yard,

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher,

SECTION 8: YES

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: Electric and Gas

Tenant Pays: All Utilities except water

**owner pays for water**

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 N Colorado Ave have any available units?
1332 N Colorado Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 N Colorado Ave have?
Some of 1332 N Colorado Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 N Colorado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1332 N Colorado Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 N Colorado Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1332 N Colorado Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1332 N Colorado Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1332 N Colorado Ave offers parking.
Does 1332 N Colorado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 N Colorado Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 N Colorado Ave have a pool?
No, 1332 N Colorado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1332 N Colorado Ave have accessible units?
No, 1332 N Colorado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 N Colorado Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1332 N Colorado Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College